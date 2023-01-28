PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Manual High School took down Morton in double overtime in their annual shootout. Also winning was Richwoods, Metamora and Notre Dame.

In Mid-Illini girls basketball, Canton beat Dunlap at home to hand the Eagles their second loss in conference play.

Other girls winners in the Mid-Illini were Metamora and Washington. Peoria Notre Dame beat Dee-Mack in a non-conference matchup.

Fieldcrest girls beat undefeated Peotone 60-42.

Three different Central Illinois basketball players hit the 1,000-point milestone on Saturday: Tyson Swanson and Katy Ramage for Metamora as well as Claire McDougall for Washington.

Notre Dame boys wrestling won the Peoria City duals over Peoria High, Manual and Peoria Heights.

Enjoy the highlights.