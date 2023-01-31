PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods girls upset the Washington Panthers 45-42 Tuesday night, handing them just their third loss of the season. The only other team to defeat Washington this year had been Normal Community, who did it twice in December.

Eureka boys player Tyler Hefren became the 10th Hornet player to reach 1,000 points in program history during their 70-49 win on the road at Tremont.

Other winners included Peoria High, Normal Community and U-High for boys as well as Morton, Pekin, Metamora and Normal Community for girls.

Enjoy the highlights.