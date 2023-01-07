PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Saturday featured Mid-Illini boys and Big 12 girls basketball action.

Boys

  • Metamora beat East Peoria 63-53 to remain perfect in the conference. Ethan Kizer had 21.
  • Morton beat Dunlap on the road 58-41.
  • In non-conference play, Farmington beat IVC 58-51.
  • Illini Bluffs beat Athens 60-34.

Girls

  • Peoria High beat Champaign Central 66-34.
  • Notre Dame beat Danville 80-4. Mya Wardle finished with a double-double.
  • Illini Bluffs beat Athens 36-27. Lily Luczkowiak had 16 points.

Wrestling

Normal West took second place at a wrestling tournament in Morton. Froylan Race won the 120-pound division by major decision. Cody Spears won the 138-pound weight class on a 3-2 decision.