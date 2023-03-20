PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal West baseball took down Pekin in a 13-8 barnburner.

Metamora baseball lost a heartbreaker 7-6 to Orion. They trailed 6-1 in the fourth before Kaden Hartnett hit a grand slam to make it a one-run game.

A single in the 6th tied it 6-6, but an error by the Redbirds in the 7th gave Orion the winning run.

Brimfield beat Notre Dame in softball 8-0, in part thanks to a three-run home run from Sawyer Drury and Metamora girls soccer beat Central Catholic 2-0. Freshman Ava Lafollette had both goals for the Redbirds.

East Peoria and Eureka also won in baseball while Normal West and U-High won in softball.