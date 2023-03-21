PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Notre Dame girls soccer beat Washington 3-0 on a chilly Tuesday night. At halftime, the Irish boys soccer team were presented with their state championship rings they earned from the fall.

In another girls soccer match, Dunlap and Normal West held a scoreless tie. The Eagles wore special purple ribbons and the Wildcats donned special t-shirts in honor of Dunlap student Tessa Sutton.

In baseball, IVC beat Limestone 6-3 and Brimfield beat Notre Dame 8-5. Metamora softball beat Eureka 14-0 in a five-inning, one-hitter.

In boys lacrosse, Dunlap beat Central Catholic 15-4.

Enjoy the highlights.