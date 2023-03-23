PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — IVC senior Katie Petran had a day to remember Thursday.

The Butler University softball recruit homered and struck out 19 batters as the winning pitcher leading IVC to a 2-0 win over Illini Bluffs at the Louisville Slugger Dome. Alaina Creamer also homered for the Grey Ghosts.

Elsewhere: Morton scores three times in the bottom of the sixth to beat visiting Normal Community 3-0 in the a non-conference baseball game. Normal West and East Peoria also won baseball games Thursday.

Washington won both games of a home lacrosse doubleheader. The Panthers beat Dunlap 15-4 in the girls game and 14-4 in the boys game at Babcook Field.

Enjoy the highlights.