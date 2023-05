PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The U-High Pioneers girls soccer team are headed to the 1A state final four after winning their super sectional game over Herscher in a penalty kick shootout.

Notre Dame won a 2A sectional semifinal 2-0 over Metamora. They will face Geneseo on Friday for the sectional title.

Winners in softball regional games were Metamora, Dunlap, Normal West, East Peoria, Washington. In the sectional round, Havana, Heyworth, and Leroy advanced.