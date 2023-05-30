PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora and Washington softball both won their sectional semifinal games Tuesday. They will meet for the third time this season in the sectional championship later this week.
Notre Dame girls soccer lost a heartbreaker in overtime 1-0 to No. 1-ranked Benet Academy in the state quarterfinals. The lone goal was put away in the 84th minute and the Irish could not answer.
It’s what happens in life. Sometimes it’s not fiar. The girls put in the effort, hold their heads high. You know tomorrow’s another day. And you gotta get up and the sun’s going to be shining. And you know you move on. It’s tough to do but eventually it will happen.Ben Ralph, Notre Dame Girls Soccer Head Coach.