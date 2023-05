PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Morton baseball walked Dunlap off 3-2 on a wild pitch Monday night at Westwood Park.

Down 2-1 in the 7th and down to their last strike, Tate Roley hit an RBI single and Ethan Hurst raced home for the tying run, just barely beating a throw from right field.

On the next pitch, Nolan Reiman scored on a wild pitch.

Other winners were Metamora in baseball, East Peoria in softball, Dunlap in girls soccer and the Bloomington-Normal Coop in boys lacrosse.

Enjoy the highlights.