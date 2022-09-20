PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – A huge soccer upset in the Big 12 Monday night along with volleyball games around the area marked prep sports Tuesday night.

Normal West pulled off a massive 4-3 upset of No. 1 in the state, and No. 3 in the country, Peoria Notre Dame. The Irish had come in 10-0 on the season and had only given up 4 goals combined in those contests.

In a battle of unbeatens in Mid-Illini Conference play, Metamora took down Limestone in straight sets 25-14, 25-18.

In the Central State Eight, U-High beat Decatur Eisenhower in straight sets.