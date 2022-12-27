PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The State Farm Holiday Classic got underway on Tuesday with games all over the Twin Cities.

  • Central Catholic boys beat Winnebago 58-40
  • Normal Community boys lost to Bradley-Bourbonnais 48-44.
  • Normal Community girls beat Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34.
  • Morton girls beat Springfield 72-44.

The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament also tipped off Tuesday.

  • Pekin beat Gary Comer 64-50.
  • Peoria Richwoods lost to Hersey 64-58.
  • Morton beat Plainfield South 60-50.
  • Normal West beat Boylan 74-70.

In the semifinals of the Princeville Holiday Tournament, Midland beat Peoria Heights 58-41. They’ll face Elmwood in the championship on Wednesday.