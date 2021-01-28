Prep Sports Returns to Peoria with Splash in Pool

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of boys swim meets helped usher high school athletics back on the Peoria sports landscape Thursday.

Bloomington beat Notre Dame, 87-47, in a Big 12 Conference dual meet at Central Park Pool. Washington defeated host Dunlap, 104-72, in a battle of Mid-Illini Conference foes.

The meets were the first in the Peoria area in over two months after high school sports were put on hold when Illinois was placed in Tier 3 Mitigations on Nov. 20. High school basketball games will soon be added to the schedule.

