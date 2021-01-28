Prep Sports Returns to Peoria with Splash in Pool

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- The news of a plan to return high school sports to competition Wednesday was met enthusiastically by most area coaches.

The Illinois High School Association announced its revamped sports calendar that allows all winter, spring and summer sports to have shortened seasons over the next five months. Schools located in Region 2, which encompasses Peoria, Bloomington and the surrounding areas, are allowed to compete in all sports as long as the 20-county area stays in Phase 4 restrictions.