Prep Sports Round-Up for April 21, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Longtime Ridgeview High School boys basketball coach Rodney Kellar is retiring after 35 years at the school in Colfax.

Kellar was 668 games, 11 regionals, five sectionals in his career. His 2015 team finished third in the class 1A state tournament.

Princeville finished the high school volleyball season with a 16-0 record after a straight sets win over Monmouth-Roseville on Wednesday. Metamora and U-High also won key volleyball matches.

Enjoy the highlights which include baseball, softball and soccer.