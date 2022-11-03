PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the high school football playoffs kick off around the state on Friday.

There are two massive games in central Illinois Friday night. In class 7A, Pekin travels to Normal Community and in class 5A Peoria High hosts Kankakee.

In soccer, Notre Dame plays Chicago Solorio Academy in the class 2A state semifinals. The winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game.

Three area volleyball teams play in super-sectional matches on Friday night. Metamora, U-High and I-V-C can punch their tickets to state with wins.

And the state cross country meet is at Saturday at Peoria’s Detweiller Park where an army of volunteers are getting the course ready for six championship races.