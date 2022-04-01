PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a week of cold weather and rain, Mother Nature gave way Friday afternoon for the spring sports calendar.

In baseball, Washington beats IVC 4-0 and Brimfield picks up a 11-2 victory at Dee-Mack.

In softball, Metamora beat Canton 8-2 in the Mid-Illini Conference opener, while Washington knocks off United Township 2-0 thanks to a no-hitter from Brooklyn Ogden.

The Washington girls lacrosse team played it’s home opener, but lost 18-12 to Belleville West.

And in a mouth-watering girls soccer game, Dunlap beats Peoria Notre Dame 2-1 thanks to a second half goal from Lily Sutter.

Enjoy the highlights!