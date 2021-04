PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The boys soccer season came to a close in a big way Saturday in central Illinois.

Dunlap picked up a 8-0 win over Metamora to claim the Mid-Illini Conference championship, Normal Community won 1-0 at Washington, and Peoria Notre Dame won a 5-4 thriller over Morton.

In prep volleyball, Metamora picked up an impressive straight sets win over U-High. Enjoy the highlights!