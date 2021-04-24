Prep Sports Roundup for April 24, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community ends the high school volleyball season as Big 12 Tournament champions.

The Iron beat Champaign Centennial in straight sets Saturday in the championship match of the Big 12 Tournament. Normal Community also won a share of the regular season conference championship, sharing with Normal West and Champaign Central.

In the third place match of the Big 12 volleyball tournament, Normal West beat Peoria Notre Dame in straight sets.

Elsewhere, Normal West softball, Brimfield baseball and Olympia football picked up victories. Enjoy the highlights!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News