PEORIA, Ill.( WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a terrific night for central Illinois girls basketball teams in sectional semifinal games of the IHSA state tournament.

In Class 3A, Morton and Washington won at the LaSalle-Peru sectional to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional championship game Thursday night.

In Class 2A, Canton and U-High pick up victories at the IVC sectional. The Little Giants and Pioneers will meet in the sectional title game Thursday night.

Top-ranked Brimfield is advancing to the Class 1A sectional championship game in it’s home gym after a victory over Brown County.

Other girls hoops teams advancing to sectional title contests include: Normal Community (Class 4A), Fieldcrest (Class 2A) and Ridgeview (Class 1A).

In prep wrestling, the dual team sectionals hit the mats Tuesday night.

In Class 2A, No. 2 Washington lost to No. 1 Joliet Catholic in heartbreaking fashion, 30-29, ending the Panthers season.

In Class 1A, Tremont and Ridgeview-Lexington advance to the state finals.