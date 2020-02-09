Prep Sports Roundup for Feb. 8, 2020

The IHSA State Cheerleading finals wrapped up Saturday in Bloomington. In the Small Team division, Farmington takes second place, while U-High finishes ninth. In the Medium Team division, Washington finishes tenth, while Normal West earns fifth place in Co-Ed.

Prep wrestling regionals begin across the state this weekend. At the Class 2A Richwoods regional, Washington wrestlers win ten of the 14 bouts en route to winning the regional team title.

In the pool, Metamora wins the Mid-Illini swim meet, while Normal West wins the Big 12 swim meet. Enjoy the highlights!