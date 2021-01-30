Prep Sports Roundup for Jan. 1, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school basketball returned to central Illinois in a big way Saturday afternoon. In the first game of the 2021 winter season, Central Catholic knocked off Metamora 62-60 in a game that was decided in the final seconds.

Central Catholic senior guard JT Welch led the way with 20 points, while Casey Crowley (14 points) and Sam Tallen (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Saints. Metamora was led by Zack Schroeder’s 20 points performance.

In boys swimming, Normal Community and Normal West picked up victories. Enjoy the highlights!