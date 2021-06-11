Prep Sports Roundup for June 11, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton’s Lauren Doerr had a big day at the Class 2A girls state track and field meet Friday.

Doerr took first place in the 100 meter and 200 meter races, plus earned a third place finish in the long jump. Richwoods won the 4×100 relay, while Eureka’s Anna Perry finished third in the 3200.

In prep baseball, Washington and U-High won sectional championships and punched tickets to the Elite Eight, while Notre Dame girls soccer also won a sectional championship.

Enjoy the highlights!

