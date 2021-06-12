State Finals Roundup for June 12, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — What an end to the girls track and field and the boys tennis season Saturday!

At the Class 3A girls track and field state meet, Normal Community freshman Ali Ince put a cherry on top of her storied season.

After a four hour rain delay, Ince set the IHSA state record in the 1600 meter race, setting a new statewide record of 4:40.85. Earlier in the day, Ince won the 800 meter race by posting a time of 2:07. Ali Ince is a two-time state champion as a freshman for the Iron.

Elsewhere at the 3A state meet, Bloomington’s Lillianna Ifft wins the state championship in the pole vault. The Purple Raiders junior cleared 12 feet, 9 inches to take first place and a spot atop the podium.

In boys tennis, the Metamora Redbirds end the season in historic fashion. Metamora earned 19 points at the Class 1A state finals, good for a third place team finish and the Redbirds first ever state trophy in boys tennis.

Metamora doubles group of Harry Hawbaker and Brian Lelm finished second place in the state doubles tournament.