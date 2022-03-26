BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois track and field stars took center stage Saturday at the Shirk Center for the Top Times Indoor Track and Field Meet.

In the Class 2A 1600 meter race, Limestone’s Wilson Georges took first place with a time just of 4:03.10.

In Class 3A, several area athletes earned top five finishes. In the girls pole vault, Bloomington’s Lillianna Ifft finished fourth. In the boys shot put, Normal Community’s Alex Sohn took second. And in the boys high jump, Normal West’s Jonovan Findley finished in second place.

Enjoy the highlights!