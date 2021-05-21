Prep Sports Roundup for May 21, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There was a real postseason feel in small school girls softball Friday afternoon when Class 2A’s eighth ranked team faced off with Class 1A top ranked squad.

Olympia knocks off Illini Blufs 5-1 thanks to two RBI’s from Kennedy Smith. Elsewhere, Bloomington and East Peoria also won in softball.

In prep baseball, Normal Community improves its Big 12 Conference record to 7-0 thanks to a victory over Richwoods, while Limestone beats Dunlap 3-2 in extra innings.

In girls lacrosse, Belleville East edges out Bloomington-Normal 15-14. Enjoy the highlights!