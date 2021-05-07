Prep Sports Roundup for May 7, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Big time pitching performances highlight a terrific slate of non-conference baseball games Friday night.

U-High pitcher Jake Swartz struck out 12 batter en route to a no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over Richwoods. In a duel between Notre Dame and Morton, just one run was scored as the Irish edged out a 1-0 victory.

In a thrilling game under the lights at Washington, Eureka used a five-run sixth inning to spark a come from behind 5-4 victory.

Elsewhere, Metamora wins the Lady Dragons Track and Field Relay Meet, while Dunlap beat Washington 2-1 in girls soccer. Enjoy the highlights!