Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 16, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school girls tennis season is underway, and with no state tournament this year, sectional championships are the top honors athletes can earn.

At the Bloomington Central Catholic Class 1A sectional, Bloomington’s Mariel Runyon and Gabby Runion, plus Metamora’s Nadia Frieden picked up two wins in the singles tournament to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

In the doubles tournament at the Central Catholic 1A sectional, the top seeds of U-High and Morton both advance to the Saturday’s semifinals.

At the Class 2A Pekin sectional, Normal Community’s Kruthi Sudhir, Normal West’s Madeline Generty and Normal Community’s Anna Mayes each won two matches to advance to Saturday’s final four.

Meanwhile at the Class 1A Geneseo sectional, Dunlap sends all four of its enteries to the semifinals.

Friday was a big day in cross country, as well. The Mid-Illini held it’s conference meet at Peoria’s historic Detweiller Park.

In the girls race, Morton junior Emma Skinner wins the individual race, while Metamora wins the conference team championship. In the boys race, Limestone junior Wilson Georges took first place individually and the Morton boys win the conference team title.