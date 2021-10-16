Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 16, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Girls tennis teams and individuals punched tickets to the state finals Saturday with sectional tournaments wrapping up.

At the Class 1A Metamora Sectional, Metamora won the team title behind the strength of its singles competitors. Metamora’s Hattie Timerman won the singles competition while teammate Camryn Youngquist took second place. U-High was second in the team competition thanks to Brooke Martin and Haley Martin who led the Pioneers to the doubles championship. Richwoods also won a Class 1A Sectional team championship at Geneseo.

In boys small school soccer, Peoria Christian won a Class 1A Regional championship over Roanoke-Benson. The Chargers and Rockets went scoreless through regulation and overtime before Peoria Christian won in penalty kicks 6-5. Normal U-High also won a 1A Regional with a 2-0 victory over Cornerstone Christian.

A pair of unbeaten small school football teams met under the lights Saturday night in a crucial Lincoln Trail Conference showdown. Abingdon-Avon picks up a 20-19 road win at Knoxville.

And in high school cross country, the Normal Community girls win the Big 12 Championship behind a first place individual performance from Ali Ince, while Notre Dame wins the Big 12 title in the boys competition.