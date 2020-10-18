Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 17, 2020

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school girls tennis season came to a finish Saturday with sectional championships won across the state.

At the Class 2A Pekin sectional, Normal West junior Madeline Gentry beat Normal Community freshman Kuthri Sudhir in a three-set thriller to win the sectional singles title.

At the Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic sectional, U-High’s team of Maggie Kraft and Brooke Martin won the doubles title, while Bloomington sophomore Mariel Runyan won the singles tournament.

Dunlap is a sectional team champion at the Class 1A tournament at Geneseo, as Taylor Disharoon finishes first in the singles tournament and Emily took second place individually. The Eagles doubles team finished runner up.

In cross country, the Big 12 held its conference meet at Detweiller Park. In the girls meet, Normal Community won the team title thanks to five runners earning a the top 11 spot, including a first place finish from freshman Ali Ince.

In the boys race, Normal West edged Notre Dame for the conference title. Normal West junior Luke Reinhart finished first individually for the Wildcats.

Elsewhere, the Mid-Illini Conference swim meet took place in Dunlap Saturday afternoon. Dunlap finished in first, while Metamora took second place.