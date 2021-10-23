Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 23, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a Super-Saturday in central Illinois high school sports!

In a Class 1A soccer sectional championship match, Central Catholic knocks off U-High 2-0 to advance to the Elite 8 . The Saints will host Mendota in the Tuesday’s Supersectional.

In 2A soccer regional title games, Washington and Normal West win championships. In 3A, Normal Community loses to Minooka 2-1 in overtime.

In high school cross country regionals, the Eureka girls win a 1A team title behind Anna Perry’s first place finish individually. In the 1A boys race at Eureka, U-High wins the team title while Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger takes first individually. Elsewhere in cross country, Morton and Elmwood boys are regional champs, plus the U-High girls win a regional title.

Dunlap won the Mid-Illini Conference girls swim invitational at Pekin High School, while Normal Community wins the Big 12 Conference girls swim meet.

And at the championship match of the Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball tournament, Eureka knocks off Tremont in straight sets. Enjoy the highlights!