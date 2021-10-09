Prep Sports Roundup for Oct. 9, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school golf season came to an end Saturday with the final rounds of the boys and girls state tournaments.

At the Class 1A girls tournament, Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock finished runner up, Eureka’s Allison Pacocha was fourth and IVC’s Elaine Grant won a fifth place medal.

At the Class 2A girls tournament, U-High finished sixth in the team competition behind Reagan Kennedy’s seventh place finish individually.

Notable finishers in the boys state golf tournament include Roanoke-Benson’s DJ Norman (fifth place in Class 1A), the U-High team (seventh place overall) and Pekin’s Carter Stevenson (28th in Class 3A).

In high school football, Notre Dame beat Bloomington 24-6. The Irish improve their record to 5-2 and become playoff eligible. Stark County and Fieldcrest both lost home games.

Metamora volleyball’s epic win streak comes to an end. The Redbirds beat IVC in a three set thriller in the first game of the Saints Fall Classic Saturday morning, extending their win streak to 43 consecutive matches. However, in Metamora’s second match of the day, the Redbirds lost to Pleasant Plains.

The Metamora girls tennis team wins the Mid-Illini meet behind Hattie Timmerman’s victory in the singles competition. Dunlap wons both doubles draws.

In boys soccer, Dunlap beats Peoria Christian 4-0 behind an opening goal from Colton Rekus. Enjoy the highlights!