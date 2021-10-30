Prep Sports Roundup for October 30, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic soccer earns a third place state trophy in the Class 1A state tournament after a 3-2 victory over Timothy Christian Saturday afternoon.

The Saints won a penalty kick shootout to win the third place match.

In a Class 2A soccer championship game, Normal West lost a penalty kick shootout vs. Urbana to fall short of the title.

Cross country held its sectional meets Saturday across the state.

At the Class 2A meet in Metamora, U-High’s Delaney Fitzgerald won the individual girls race, while Dunlap wins the team girls title. Limestone’s Wilson Georges is the boys individual winner, while Morton placed three in the top eight to win the team title.

In the Elmwood Class 1A meet, Eureka’s Anna Perry took second place individually and led the Hornets to the team sectional as well. In the boys race, Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger finished in second place individually, while U-High won the team title behind a fourth place finish from Sachit Muduli. Enjoy the highlights!