Prep Sports Roundup for Sept. 25, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods soccer beat Notre Dame for the first time since 2007 on Saturday afternoon. The Knights knocked off the Irish 3-0 thanks to goals from Ashton Custer, Leo Day and John Abboud, while Richwoods goalkeeper Nolan Sorrel was excellent.

At the Intercity volleyball tournament, Normal West went a perfect 5-0 to win the city title, with Normal Community finishing in second place.

In girls golf, U-High’s Reagan Kennedy won medalist honors at the 20th edition of the Pekin Lady Dragons Invite. Kennedy shot 76 and won a tiebreaking scorecard playoff against Eureka’s Allison Pacocha who also carded a round of 76.

Peoria Heights 8-man football lost a heartbreaker 44-42 at home vs. River Ridge, while Tremont (4-1) and Knoxville (5-0) were winners on the road.

And in the pool, Normal Community girls swimming won the Bloomington Raiders Invitational. Enjoy the highlights!

