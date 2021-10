NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Since 1902, The Baby Fold in Normal has been offering support services to local families in need.

"We go where the need takes us, and now we've expanded out to 28 counties, with things like foster care, and adoption support, special education, and early childhood programming to make sure kids get the most healthy start in life," said Aimee Beam, Vice President of Development and Public Relations for The Baby Fold.