PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Sami Schulte scored the final two points of the match to lead host Washington to a three-set win over Morton in a class 3A volleyball championship match.

The win gives the Panthers their first regional trophy since 2010.

Normal Community, Normal West, Metamora, Normal U-High, Tri-Valley, Princeville and Roanoke-Benson also won volleyball regional titles Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.