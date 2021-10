PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora beat Limestone in straight sets to win its 39th straight volleyball match on Tuesday night at Toepke Gymnaisum.

The Redbirds are 24-0 this season after finishing last year on a 15-game win streak.

Normal West, Normal Community and Eureka were among the other volleyball winners in central Illinois.

Enjoy the highlights.