PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Top-seeded Tremont beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and LeRoy/Tri-Valley on the way to capturing the Heart of Illinois Conference dual wrestling championship Saturday in LeRoy.

Notre Dame won the Peoria city duals with a victory over runner-up Richwoods. The Knights honored Bob Easter, the man who coached the Richwoods wrestling team for 36 years.

Enjoy the highlights.