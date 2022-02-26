BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A historic day of wrestling in central Illinois.

At the first ever girls state wrestling finals, two area products earned state runner up finishes.

Richwoods sophomore Jaida Johnson and El Paso-Gridley freshman Savannah Hamilton lost in state championship matches, but end tremendous seasons with runner up medals.

In the Class 1A boys dual team state championship match, Tremont lost to Yorkville Christian 48-24. The second place trophy is the Turks best finish in program history.

Enjoy the highlights!