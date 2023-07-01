METAMORA, Illinois (WMBD) – Pro golfers were impressed by the Metamora Fields golf course and the staff’s job hosting the inaugural Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship.

Champion Charlie Saxon, who finished 25-under for the week, said he appreciated the club’s work on the course after it was rained on during the tournament.

“First class. Metamora Fields is a fantastic place. Unbelievable golf course. This was in great shape. I’ve certainly loved the greens. They were certainly good to me I made a lot of putts this week. The volunteer turnout was second to none. It was neat to see so many people take time out of their week and come support the event.” Charlie Saxon, Winner of inaugural Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship.