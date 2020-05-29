Quarantine the Proper Slow Down for Graduate Brandi Bisping

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brandi Bisping is part of the class of 2020.

And that’s amazing when you consider she graduated from college in three years while playing Division I college basketball.

But it’s not amazing to her. She hatched the plan when she was being recruited out of Morton High School.

“I was 17, ambitious, wanting to do this amazing thing,” Bisping explained. “I got responses like, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work here.”

Bisping made it work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She graduates this month with a degree in human resources and she’s starting work on a Masters of Business Administration.

Her parents wanted to celebrate so they came up with a homemade graduation ceremony.

“My family threw me a surprise graduation ceremony in my garage. My dad gave me the commencement speech, my brother gave all the beginning (speeches),” Bisping said. “I wore a cap and gown. My mom said to be ready at 1:00 but I didn;t know what to be ready for.”

Bisping is headed back to school for her senior season of basketball. She’s been home in Morton since March and plans to be there until at least late July.

She shoots on the regulation basketball net in her family’s barn and takes online classes towards her Masters degree. Sounds like a full plate but there’s more.

Since she’s been home this spring, she’s become an aunt, had a milestone birthday and helped her sister Brooke plan her wedding. While some people think this has been an stressful spring because of the pandemic, she thinks it’s been special.

“To me this pandemic brought time with my family that I had been asking and praying for since I’d been missing stuff,” Bisping said.

Doesn’t sound like she’s missing anything these days.