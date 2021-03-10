Quick Change: Georgia Duncan Ready for Three WCHS Sports in Three Months

WASHINGTON, ILL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She says her body is a little sore at the end of this crazy basketball season.

But Georgia Duncan has enjoyed playing a game every other day for the past month and a half.

“I liked going from game to game. We got to go out and play,” Duncan said. “That’s what basketball is all about. Going out with your teammates and having fun.”

Her body better get used to it. Duncan will play three sports in three months this spring. As soon as basketball is over this week, she heads to volleyball and will play that sport for six weeks.

Then she’ll immediately join the softball team in late April once volleyball season ends. That’s three sports consecutively, with no time off in between seasons.

“I’m OK with it. I just want to go out and play, you’re only in high school once,” Duncan said. “I just want to play, You can only go out and play basketball, volleyball and softball for so long.”

Duncan leads Washington into the season-ending Mid-Illini Conference tournament. The Panthers will host Pekin Thursday night.

The junior standout wants her basketball season to extend to Saturday’s M-I title game. Then it’s time to switch gears and go to another sport.

“Georgia is just a high caliber kid,” said Washington girls basketball coach Kim Barth. “She’s competitive and wants to play every sport. And she’s really good at every sport.”

This is a crazy week for Duncan because high school volleyball practice started on Monday. So she goes to a two-hour basketball practice and then heads to a night time volleyball workout to watch her teammates get ready for a season which begins with games next week.

“I want to be (on the floor) with volleyball so badly. But basketball (season) is going on now and that’s my No.1 (priority),” Duncan said. “I’ve been putting in so much work for all these sports. I think it’s worth it. It’s crazy, going from sport to sport to sport. We’re playing. That’s all that matters and I’m happy about it.”

Happy to be playing again. And about to have the busiest spring of her life.