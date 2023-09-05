PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Running back Jack Hanley likes the way the Notre Dame football season has started.

But he’s not fully satisfied.

“All of us have been lifting and putting in the work,” said Hanley. “We’ve been very satisfied now but at the end of the day we’re not satisfied because we want to go 9-0.”

Hanley has started the season with consecutive 100-yard rushing games in helping the Irish beat Manual and Urbana. He added 25 pounds to his frame in the offseason and says it’s making a difference in the way he plays the game.

“I really feel like after contact, I gain more yardage,” said Hanley. “I feel like I run harder. I’m an overall better player.”

Hanley is certainly hoping he can help lead the Irish to the playoffs. They missed the postseason last fall.

But he’s not the kind of rah-rah guy that’s going to remind his team of that. He’d rather let his game do the talking.

“He’s a quiet kid, very quiet but driven and motivated. Always asking questions and learning,” said Notre Dame coach Pat Armstrong. “I think he’s more a ‘lead by example kind of guy.’ He scores a touchdown, hands the ball back to the official, runs back to the huddle and says, ‘I’ve been there before and I’m going to do it again.'”

Hanley just hopes the Irish are making noise at the end of the year.

“I don’t like to do all the talking. I like my play to do the talking,” Hanley said. “That’s the best way to quiet (opponents). Score and do all that.”