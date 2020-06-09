R-B Basketball Excited to Reunite For Summer Workouts

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Most high school athletes are excited to begin summer workouts in the next week.

Even if they are considered limited and even if they are more about conditioning than skills.

The Roanoke-Benson boys basketball team can hardly wait to be reunited. The Rockets were 36-1 and on the eve of playing in the state tournament for the first time since 1977 when the Illinois High School Association cancelled the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m super excited,” said head coach Abe Zeller. “I have my guys, the juniors and seniors that are coming back, ask, ‘coach when can workout?’ I told them that no one wants to get there more than me.”

With school board approval, the IHSA is allowing limited summer condition sessions to begin this week. Roanoke-Benson begins its summer conditioning on Thursday.