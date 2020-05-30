Raising The Bar: Koch Shows Artistic Side

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Now a college graduate, Bradley’s Koch Bar has a lot of free time for reflection. With his college basketball and academic days behind him, the South Sudan native is still in Peoria focusing on his love for graphic design.

“If you asked me seven years ago before I came over here, wow, now I’m an artist. Cause I never thought that something that I used to do as a kid, as a hobby and something that I love, to also end up pursing as part of my professional career,” Bar said.

Koch became interested in the arts when he was young, replicating the drawings of his step brother and step sister. The love for the arts allowed him to thrive at Bradley in the classroom.

“I like to trace pictures and edit them to make them look cartoony,” Bar said. “That’s something that I’m woking my craft and trying to get better in something new.”

Through his artwork, Bar says he can express the way he feels about day to day life. Plus it’s a great way to make others happy.

“It gives you that joy or the feeling when you’re not happy with something or something that’s going on in life, just trying to put your feelings towards it,” Bar said. “Just making drawings of my friends, my teammates, people who ask me to do something for them, when you’re done with it and it look good, it just gives you that satisfaction that I’m doing something. It’s just something that will make you feel better.”

Whether it’s helping the Braves to back to back MVC Championships or creating pieces of art, Bar certainly is bringing joy to everyone around him.