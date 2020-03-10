Real Life or Video Game? Brown is Tournament MVP

ST. LOUIS — With chants of MVP ringing through the Enterprise Center, Bradley’s Darrell Brown says he felt like he was living inside of a video game Sunday afternoon as the Braves won the MVC tournament.

“It was special man, it’s something you see on 2K when you play, I don’t know if you play 2K or not, but when your player is going off, you get the ‘MVP’ chants,” Brown said. “It was special, it’s something you see on TV growing up. I appreciate that.”

After averaging 21 and a half points per game over the weekend, Brown was named the MVC tournament’s Most Outstanding player. Head coach Brian Wardle says its a much deserved honor for a hard working leader.

“I just think his leadership — I told him the other day. His leadership the last month has been unbelievable,” Wardle said. “It’sthe best of his career, and he’s kind of really took itunder his wing.”

What a huge weekend it was for Darrell Brown. He leads the Braves to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship for a second straight season. He says that MVCT MVP is much more important that being named to the first team in the regular season.

“You saw my tweets. I mean what I say, and I act off what I say,” Brown said. “I think everybody knows I should have been a first team selection, but that the end of the day, a championship is much bigger than that.”

For the first time in program history the Braves are MVC tournament champions; They now aim to make even more history in the Big Dance.

“It speaks for itself. It’s never been done before, its special. Its a blessing at the end of the day. All the hard work we put in, its come true,” said Brown. “But this year we definetly trying to make some noise in the tournament.”