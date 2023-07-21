EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chris Robinson has reason to smile.

The Eureka College cross country coach has helped bring a once-dormant program back to life and now he’s reaching younger runners.

“It’s one of the great things of this building (of the program). Trying to get the name out and let people know what we are doing here,” said Robinson.

The Red Devils program first started in 2008 but “really didn’t get enough traction,” Robinson said. It folded in 2016 and lay dormant until Robinson was given the chance to bring the program back to life in 2020.

The EC cross country and distance runners have made strides since the rebirth, setting 16 school records last season, Robinson said.

“When you talk about Eureka and the fact that runners are born here, it’s the hills,” Robinson said. “You can’t run in this town without doing hill work.”

Robinson and his runners just concluded an eight-week youth running camp on Thursday night. It was EC’s second summer camp and with 40 kids participating, it nearly doubled the number of campers from a year ago.

“Start young so you can build all the way up to college,” said EC junior Karissa Heffernan of Metamora. “I used to do camp like these when I was younger. It was really cool being with the athletes. It made me want to be a college athlete.”

The Red Devils hope the camp experiences growth like their program.

Jose Amador/Eureka College sophomore: “Hopefully these kids seeing and interacting with us college athletes is great exposure for them,” said Eureka sophomore runner Jose Amador. “And also encouraging them to move forward in their sports.”