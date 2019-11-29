Redbird Seniors Thankful for Another Game

NORMAL, Ill. — Eleven seniors were honored prior to Illinois State’s final home football game this month.

Now they couldn’t be happier to get another shot at playing when ISU squares off against Southeast Missouri State in the FCS playoffs Saturday.

“It’s just fun to extend the season and keep going,” said linebacker DeMarco Washington, a Notre Dame grad “Especially with it being my senior year I don’t know if I’ll ever play again. I’m just glad to be out here with the guys and keep going.”

Washington and Fieldcrest grad Jared Rients came in to the Redbird program from local high schools.

“I’ve been playing since I was 8-years-old. I guess it won’t be something I will fully understand until I’m done with it,” Rients said while talking about his college career winding down. “But it’s something I think about a lot, this could be the last time I’m strapping up to go out and play. You never know what could happen.”

ISU (8-4) is making its first playoff appearance since 2016.