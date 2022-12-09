NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — None of the current Illinois State basketball players were alive the last time the Redbirds played a game at historic Horton Field House.

That was Dec. 4, 1988. But Saturday, the Redbirds will return to Horton and the players can’t wait to play there.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, hopefully a lot of people will come out,” said senior guard Colton Sandage. “And I know that place is going to be rocking. It’s going to be very loud and hopefully we can put on a show for them.”

ISU brings a two-game win streak into Saturday’s game against SIU-Edwardsville. A game that people have been talking about since ISU announced it was hosting the game at Horton.

“It’s going to be crazy. It’s a smaller gym so we know the fans will show out and it will be great energy,” said senior Seneca Knight. “Hopefully we get another win.”

Former ISU All-American Doug Collins is returning to town for the game and ISU is expected many players from Horton’s past to be on campus for the day.

Horton Field House was ISU’s home for basketball from 1964-1988. The team moved into Redbird Arena in 1989 and this year its home was renamed CEFCU Arena.

“I’m excited for our players, I’m excited for our fans and I’m excited for all the former players who will be there,” said head coach Ryan Pedon. “Doug Collins will be back. It’s going to be a very special afternoon and I hope we can add a special memory to that building.”

ISU hosts SIUE at 3 p.m.