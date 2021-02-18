Redbirds Shoots Past Bradley for Season Sweep, 88-71

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Emon Washington scored 20 points and Illinois State shot 70 percent from the floor in the second half to beat Bradley, 88-71, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Carver Arena on Thursday.

Josiah Strong added 18 for the Redbirds (7-15, 4-12 in MVC) who made 19 of their 27 shots after halftime to sweep both games from their I-74 rivals this season. The score was tied at 49 when ISU went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.

Bradley (11-14, 5-11 in MVC) was led by Ja’Shon Henry who scored 20 points in his first game back from suspension. Henry and three teammates were named in a police report in Springfield, Missouri last weekend when the Braves played at Missouri State.

Several hours before the game, Henry was taken off suspension by Bradley which announced the junior forward was cleared of “any accusations (and) is neither a prson of interest nor suspect in any case.”

However, three other BU players, Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan and Danya Kingsby remain suspended pending the investigation which stems from an incident at a Springfield hotel. The police report indicates the incident involved a “sex offense” that was not rape.

Illinois State started the game on a 13-2 run and never trailed. ISU, which also got 18 points apiece from Josiah Strong and Dedric Boyd, played without leading scorer D.J. Horne who has an ankle injury.