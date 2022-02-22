NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community is having a huge season thanks in part to a small guard.

Point guard Trey Redd, listed at 5-10, loves getting the ball to the big guys on his team. His playmaking skills make the Ironmen tough to beat.

“Makes my job a lot easier, being able to play with talented (post players) and guards. I love getting my teammates involved,” said Redd. “I feel like I can score at all three levels and get my team involved. As a small guard, I love to get my teammates involved.”

Normal Community is 30-1 entering Wednesday’s regional opener against Pekin.

“Trey will go down as one of the best point guard I’ve ever coached. It’s really hard to press us. Trey turns a defensive press into a layup for our team. His quickness surprises people,” said Ironmen coach Dave Witzig. “As people know in high school basketball, if you have a good point guard, you’ll have a good season.”

The Ironmen will host the Class 4A, riding a 23-game win streak.

“He’s gotten more aggressive every year he’s been here,” said senior Zach Cleveland. “He can score like crazy, he’s the best shooter on our team, best ballhandler, all that.”

Normal Community’s great season is now helping Redd with his recruiting. Many teams have presumably backed off on scholarship ofers because of his size.

But he’s not panicking. Redd thinks as long as he’s running the show for a state-ranked team that goes deep into March, college coaches notice.

“I’m trying to stay optimistic about it. I know when the time is right, I feel like a school that has my fit, I’ll have a chance to play there,” said Redd. “People are starting to look at our team, know that we play at a high level and I can contribute in big games.”