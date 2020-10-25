Regional Cross Country Roundup

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school cross country postseason began Saturday across the state, as boys and girls teams compete at regional meets.

CLASS 1A: At the Olympia regional, the host Spartans won the boys regional title thanks to a first place individual finish from senior Charlie Kistner, who ran his three-mile race in 14:55. In the girls race, Eureka wins the regional team title with junior standout Anna Perry taking first place with a time of 17:22.

At PORTA, the Elmwood boys are regional team champions thanks to a first place finish from Trojans senior Luke Hoffman.

CLASS 2A: At Metamora’s Black Patridge Park, Limestone’s Wilson Georges and Metamora’s Ian O’Laughlin put on a show in the boys race. The two all-staters were neck-and-neck throughout the race before Georges was able to pull out a slim victory by two seconds. Georges completed the three-mile race with a time of 14:43, while O’Luaghlin ran 14:45. Morton won the team title behind a third place finish from freshman Josh Weeks.

In the girls race at Metamora, Bloomington senior Kaitlin Skeate picked up the individual victory, while Morton won the regional team title thanks to Emma Skinner who finished second individually.

CLASS 3A: At the Granite City girls regional meet, Normal Community freshman Ali Ince won the individual title with the top time, leading the Iron to the team regional championship as well. In the boys race, Pekin and Normal West finish in the top five to clinch a spot in the sectional meet.

Full regional statistics and results can be found on the IHSA website: https://www.ihsa.org/Sports-Activities/Boys-Cross-Country/State-Series-Information-Results